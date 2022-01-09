Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

The Bengals started a team of backups in Cleveland on Sunday, losing 21-16. They end the regular season with a 10-7 record.

Here are our winners and losers from the regular season finale:

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

He only played a few minutes, but Ja’Marr Chase broke the Bengals' single season receiving yards record. He only had two receptions for 26 yards, but that's all he needed to break Chad Johnson's record. This completes an incredible rookie season for the Bengals 5th overall pick as he finishes with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Mike Daniels

After spending the entire season on the Bengals practice squad, the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle had a really nice game against the Browns. He finished with five tackles and made his presence known early, disrupting the Browns run game.

Markus Bailey

The Bengals linebacker room has been banged up all season. Logan Wilson was inactive and Germaine Pratt didn't play. That opened the door for Markus Bailey to step up. He had a pass deflection against the Browns that led to an interception by Mike Hilton and had some big tackles as well.

Stanley Morgan

He didn’t have a big game statistically, but Stanley Morgan deserves credit. This is his third season with the Bengals, and he’s consistently been one of the best special teamers in the NFL. Another ability that is underrated is his blocking as a receiver. Both of those were on display against the Browns. These are things that go unnoticed most of the time, but Morgan is an important piece on this team.

Losers

Brandon Allen

This is his first start of the season, but Brandon Allen didn’t have a very good game. He struggled with the play clock the entire game and the Bengals' passing attack was nonexistent. Based on interviews, Joe Burrow likes having Allen in the locker room, however his play was underwhelming on Sunday.

Kevin Huber

Kevin Huber has been a consistently good punter for a long time, and he tied the record for most games played by a Bengal on Sunday. However he didn’t have a great game. Huber deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done in his career, but the end could be coming sooner rather than later

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

National Personality Calls Out Bengals For Resting Players Against Browns

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Chad Johnson's Single-Season Record for Receiving Yards

Nick Bosa Weighs in on Comeback Player of the Year Race

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Regular Season Finale Against Browns

Ochocinco Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook