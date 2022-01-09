Skip to main content
Postgame Observations: Shorthanded Bengals Fall to Browns 21-16

Cincinnati's finishes the season with a 10-7 record with playoffs looming.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND — The Bengals lost to the Browns 21-16 on Sunday. They sat most of their starters, but kept it close. 

Here are some postgame observations:

Health

The number one key to Sunday's game was health. Stay healthy. And the Bengals were able to do just that. 

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader were just three of the many inactives. 

Record Day

Ja'Marr Chase had two receptions for 26 yards on three targets to break Chad Johnson's Bengals record for receiving yards in a season (1,440). 

Chase's rookie campaign ends with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was only on the field for four plays. 

Flashes of Potential

Running back Chris Evans shined on Sunday. He had 59 yards on 11 touches and one touchdown. 

Trent Taylor led the team in receiving with two receptions for 41 yards. 

Playoff Impact

The Bengals finish the season 10-7. They'll be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the AFC Playoffs. 

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) leaps over Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
