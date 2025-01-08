ESPN Analyst Andrew Hawkins Brings Up Interesting Wrinkle in Tee Higgins Contract Decision
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL analyst and former Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins thinks Tee Higgins could stay in Cincinnati, bringing up a new wrinkle that isn't discussed much: The Bengals' loyalty.
Higgins likely won't get a massive deal from the Bengals compared to the top number he could get on the open market, but Cincinnati does tend to pay out full contracts if the player keeps up their production.
"I would love for this situation, for everybody involved to do something that maybe they're not used to doing, The Bengals, Tee Higgins as well," Hawkins said on ESPN's NFL Live. "Your quarterback plays the best with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on the field. And for Tee Higgins, you're going to put your best numbers forward whenever you're playing with Joe Burrow. I understand going to get your money.
"Would never tell a player not to do that, but at the same time, when you sign with the Bengals in free agency, yeah, it's not going to probably break the bank always, especially when you have Ja'Marr Chase demanding a bunch of the other side, but you will see the majority of your money in the contract. Once the Bengals value you at something, history shows that they will continue to pay you, even on the back end, when a lot of other teams will try to get out of those contracts as they get more expensive on the back end.
Outside of a major injury, there's no reason to think the 25-year-old Higgins will fall off across a four-year deal. Money talks though, and he'll be the most sought-after receiver on the market.
PFF has him projected to land a four-year deal worth $28 million per season, with $67.5 million guaranteed.
