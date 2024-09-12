ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Rooting Against Bengals For Not Paying Ja'Marr Chase New Deal
CINCINNATI — ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is rooting against the Bengals until they sign wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a contract extension. Those talks reportedly broke down over guarantee structuring last week, according to our James Rapien.
Chase does not have a new deal as of this writing and it upset Smith on ESPN's First Take.
"You are listening to a guy and looking at a guy right now, who hopes Cincinnati loses every single damn game they play until they sign that man and they give him his money," Smith said on First Take this week. "I hope that the Cincinnati Bengals fall flat on their damn face. That organization makes me sick. This man, Mike Brown, here you are. You got Joe Burrow, who is an all-world quarterback."
He went on to call Brown the "Donald Sterling of the NFL," an infamous name and racist for decades during his time as owner of the Clippers NBA franchise. Brown has never had anything like that come out about him regarding racism, making it a head-scratching comparison in more ways than one. Cincinnati's also played in three Super Bowls, the Clippers never made a conference finals under Sterling.
"This is an organization that spent years having fans wear bags over their head," Smith said. "This is how horrid they were with his notoriously cheap-ass self. Okay, he was considered the damn Donald Sterling of the National Football League."
Smith is upset like many Bengals fans are that this situation lingered into the regular season. Time will tell if they can get a deal done with Chase down the line.
Check out the clip below:
