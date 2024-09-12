All Bengals

FS1's James Jones: Joe Burrow is 'Average' Without Two Elite Wide Receivers

Cincinnati dropped its opening game of the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) circles behind the line between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) circles behind the line between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — FS1 NFL analyst and former wide receiver James Jones is convinced Joe Burrow is an "average quarterback" without Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase and that he hasn't been good "in two years" following Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to New England.

Burrow posted a lowly 164 passing yards but was one of the league's more efficient passers to start the season (11th in adjusted EPA/play in Week 1).

"Joe Burrow has not been good, man the last two years, and starting off this year, he ain't been good," Jones said on FS1's The Facility. "He was 5-5 last year, and then went out with an injury, all right. Then they went 4-3 without Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow without top, elite wide receivers is average. He is. But we keep living on the Super Bowl appearance, but we don't live on other stuff for other quarterbacks, Joe Burrow's, not playing good football right now. He ain't right, and we keep putting him up there, saying he better than Josh Allen."

It's a similar story each season Burrow's been healthy, the Bengals disappoint in the opening weeks, Burrow gets heat, they pick it up as the weather gets colder, and Burrow finishes with elite numbers.

Now, 2024 could be different, but Burrow is adamant he feels great and was just going through a sped-up game on Sunday. History says No. 9 will be just fine.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+