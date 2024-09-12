FS1's James Jones: Joe Burrow is 'Average' Without Two Elite Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI — FS1 NFL analyst and former wide receiver James Jones is convinced Joe Burrow is an "average quarterback" without Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase and that he hasn't been good "in two years" following Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to New England.
Burrow posted a lowly 164 passing yards but was one of the league's more efficient passers to start the season (11th in adjusted EPA/play in Week 1).
"Joe Burrow has not been good, man the last two years, and starting off this year, he ain't been good," Jones said on FS1's The Facility. "He was 5-5 last year, and then went out with an injury, all right. Then they went 4-3 without Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow without top, elite wide receivers is average. He is. But we keep living on the Super Bowl appearance, but we don't live on other stuff for other quarterbacks, Joe Burrow's, not playing good football right now. He ain't right, and we keep putting him up there, saying he better than Josh Allen."
It's a similar story each season Burrow's been healthy, the Bengals disappoint in the opening weeks, Burrow gets heat, they pick it up as the weather gets colder, and Burrow finishes with elite numbers.
Now, 2024 could be different, but Burrow is adamant he feels great and was just going through a sped-up game on Sunday. History says No. 9 will be just fine.
