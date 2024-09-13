All Bengals

FS1's Nick Wright Defends Joe Burrow Amidst 'Nonsense'

The hot takes are flying around Burrow this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 23-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0212
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 23-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0212 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — FS1 commentator Nick Wright tried to bring some sense to the "nonsense" surrounding Joe Burrow's play this week. Wright is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, but that is not blinding him from stomping out false narratives surrounding Burrow's play over the past few years.

James Jones said on the same network that Burrow hadn't been good in two years.

"This idea that is being propagated online and by other talk show hosts. 'Oh, he's been bad for two years.' Is a lie. It's nonsense," Wright said on his show, First Things First. "We had a conversation on this show last year, going into the game, he hurt his wrist. 'Could he win the MVP of the league?' Because after the opening four weeks last year, once his calf got healthy, this is what he did in Weeks 5 through 9. Oh, he looked like the best quarterback in the league, and that was coming off a two-year stretch where we can show you what he did, he was the second-best quarterback in the league."

Burrow's stats during that stretch last season included a 4-0 record with 283.3 passing yards per game and a 10-2 TD-INT ratio on a 75.8% completion mark.

"I have found the Joe burrow commentary the last 72 hours bordering on hysterical, and not bordering on, but just full-blown ludicrous," Wright declared.

Burrow and the Bengals can stuff those other takes in a locker by upsetting the Chiefs in a crucial win this coming weekend.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+