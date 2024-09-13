FS1's Nick Wright Defends Joe Burrow Amidst 'Nonsense'
CINCINNATI — FS1 commentator Nick Wright tried to bring some sense to the "nonsense" surrounding Joe Burrow's play this week. Wright is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, but that is not blinding him from stomping out false narratives surrounding Burrow's play over the past few years.
James Jones said on the same network that Burrow hadn't been good in two years.
"This idea that is being propagated online and by other talk show hosts. 'Oh, he's been bad for two years.' Is a lie. It's nonsense," Wright said on his show, First Things First. "We had a conversation on this show last year, going into the game, he hurt his wrist. 'Could he win the MVP of the league?' Because after the opening four weeks last year, once his calf got healthy, this is what he did in Weeks 5 through 9. Oh, he looked like the best quarterback in the league, and that was coming off a two-year stretch where we can show you what he did, he was the second-best quarterback in the league."
Burrow's stats during that stretch last season included a 4-0 record with 283.3 passing yards per game and a 10-2 TD-INT ratio on a 75.8% completion mark.
"I have found the Joe burrow commentary the last 72 hours bordering on hysterical, and not bordering on, but just full-blown ludicrous," Wright declared.
Burrow and the Bengals can stuff those other takes in a locker by upsetting the Chiefs in a crucial win this coming weekend.
