Joe Burrow Explains Why Bengals' Offense Has Been More Explosive in Past Two Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has gotten back on track in recent weeks, scoring 65 points in two games and helping Cincinnati right the ship after an 0-2 start to the season.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 62-of-79 passes (78.48%) for 781 yards and six touchdowns over that span. He's also ran for 49 yards and two more scores.

The Bengals scored 64 total points in their first three contests of the year. They struggled to produce explosive plays and defenses were finding ways to take away Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

That hasn't been the case over the past two games. The trio combined for 21 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. They had 19 receptions for 245 yards and two scores in their Week 6 win over the Saints.

“We jumped out early today, made them play more aggressive. Last week we moved the ball up and down the field, taking what the defense gave us," Burrow said on Sunday. "When you take those check downs and turn them into eight yards up and down, defenses get impatient. Then they get more aggressive so we have more opportunities.”

Four of Burrow's six touchdown passes in the past two games have been 32-yards or longer. He's connected with Chase on three of them (32, 41 and 60-yards) and Boyd on the other (60-yards).

It appears the Bengals solved their issues against the deep zone coverages that opposing defenses were playing against them early in the season.

They've been successful in recent weeks and are above .500 for the first time this year (4-3), but even Burrow admits they have plenty to work on ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Browns.

“Consistency is the next step. Every single game we’ve had spots where we’re really good, and it’s about sustaining it over a whole game," Burrow said. "We have to string together games like that. We’ve done that for two weeks and we have to keep doing it.”

