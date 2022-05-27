Time is a lethal weapon in the game of football. The skill to maneuver time makes for some of the most exciting moments, including Ja’Marr Chase’s 72-yard touchdown catch and run in Week 17 against the Chiefs or Evan McPherson’s game-winning kicks throughout the 2021 season.

Time can also be a burden as the Bengals found out in the Super Bowl. They were less than a second away from bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Cincinnati for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Joe Burrow checked to a go-route on 4th-and-1 at the Rams 49-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. Chase beat Jalen Ramsey and was wide open deep downfield for the winning score. As Burrow went to throw to his star receiver, Aaron Donald blew up the play and forced the star quarterback to throw the ball to Samaje Perine near the line of scrimmage.

"I checked to that go-route,” Burrow said. “I was anticipating throwing it, just didn't quite have the time."

Cincinnati wasted no time addressing their offensive line in free agency. They added right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras on the first day of free agency. Then they brought in right tackle La’el Collins a few days later.

A Bengals legend that's all too familiar with Burrow’s situation, believes the team will reach another level to their offense with these additions.

“The Bengals could be better this year than last year, because of addressing the offensive line,” Ken Anderson told All Bengals. “Joe’s going to have more time to throw. I think having more time and not getting the hits, there will be drives that will be extended, because they’re not in third and long situations. We’ll see an offense now that can be successful running the football, therefore your play action is better. That takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback.”

Anderson is the greatest quarterback to wear stripes. He finished with four passing titles (one of five players in NFL history), he's a four-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL MVP award in 1981. The Ring of Honor inductee credits his best years to his offensive line for giving him time to throw.

Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times last season. He was also sacked 19 times in the postseason, which was an NFL record. That equates to a takedown every 10.8 dropbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

Burrow was sacked seven times in Super Bowl LVI, which was also an NFL record.

The Bengals didn’t have the ability to establish chemistry in the trenches with a revolving door at right guard and starting right tackle Riley Reiff suffering a season-ending injury in December. Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, and Trey Hopkins were consistently in the lineup in front of Burrow.

“If you talk to Anthony Munoz or Dave Lapham, the key to an offensive line is their cohesion,” Anderson said. “As Lapham said ‘it takes all five to make a fist’ to be successful.”

Williams is the only mainstay from last season’s offensive line following the departures of Hopkins, Spain, and Reiff. Cincinnati exercised Williams’ 5th-year option this offseason.

They also took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of solidifying the offensive line. Volson will compete with Jackson Carman for the starting left guard position.

Anderson isn’t worried about the unfamiliarity between players in the trenches with Frank Pollack leading the way. The former quarterback thinks highly of the offensive line coach and knows he will get the group in sync to protect Burrow.

All of the members on the offensive line have participated in the voluntary offseason workouts to start building that rapport amongst each other and with Burrow. Cappa did miss this week due to a core muscle injury, but is expected to be fully healed by the time training camp starts.

Despite the inconsistent play up front, Burrow still put up MVP-like numbers. He won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The quarterback etched his name in the Bengals' record books by throwing for a franchise best 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. He led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9).

Expectations are high for this Bengals team following their run to the Super Bowl. Although Anderson suggests the excitement should be tempered because it's hard to get back to the big game, he knows how special Burrow is for Cincinnati.

“All said and done, he’s (Burrow) going to be the best quarterback the Bengals have ever had. No question.” Anderson said without hesitation.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary



No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok