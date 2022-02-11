Joe Burrow Named Comeback Player of the Year After Leading Bengals to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to their third Super Bowl appearance after suffering a torn left ACL and MCL last season.

Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9). The Bengals won their first AFC North title since 2015.

The second-year signal caller etched his name in the Bengals' record books by throwing for a franchise best 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.

Burrow and the Bengals are just one win away from winning their first World Championship in franchise history. He's the second player in Bengals' history to win Comeback Player of the Year. Jon Kitna won the award in 2002.

They play the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI.

