Look: Bengals Ownership Family Worth Nearly $4 Billion as of Latest Forbes 400 List
CINCINNATI — There should be no cash-poor excuses to lay at the feet of Bengals ownership if they don't pay their elite players this offseason and spend a heap of money on the 2025 roster, unlike the 2024 campaign (18th in total cash spending, according to Spotrac).
The reported numbers paint a completely different picture. Cincinnati's ownership group has a net worth of $3.9 billion as of the Oct. 2024 Forbes 400 list.
According to Statista, the team generated $549 million in revenue during a 2023 season where Jake Browning played a large chunk of games at quarterback, with 2024 numbers not yet available. All in all, they have oddly refused to lift their stubborn attitude towards modernizing finances surrounding the salary cap thus far.
The Bengals can build a juggernaut with their financial resources this coming season. Don't let the "slices of the pie" discussion from Director of Player Personel Duke Tobin in recent years distract from that. Not paying Trey Hendrickson,Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase their deserved new contracts would be a cheap choice, not a passed-on luxury.
Penny-pinching in the Joe Burrow era is malpractice.
