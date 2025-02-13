All Bengals

He was a big part of the defensive downfall in 2024.

Russ Heltman

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to scoring a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) look on with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to scoring a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) look on with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could save substantial money if they release Geno Stone this offseason, but the embattled safety clearly wants to make up for his poor first season in Cincinnati.

He told users on X that he plans to step up his game.

"A lot more went into that," Stone said about the season-long defensive changes. "But no excuses next year I’m back on my s***."

Stone was awful in 2024, posting a 53.1 PFF grade after back-to-back seasons above 72 overall. He ranked 59th out of 66 qualified safeties in PFF grade across the campaign.

Cincinnati can save $6.5 million against the salary cap if they release him.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

