Look: Contract Numbers Revealed For Cody Ford's Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Ford is back to swing along the line this coming season.

Russ Heltman

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Contract numbers for Cody Ford's new two-year deal with the Bengals surfaced this week. Aaron Wilson reports it's a two-year deal worth $6 million.

The fine print looks like $1.5 million, and $2.3 million annual base salaries with a $1 million signing bonus, $29,412 per game active annual roster bonus, and $500,000 annual playtime incentives.

Ford is getting $1 million guaranteed with that signing bonus and is the 36th-highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

