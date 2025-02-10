All Bengals

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Celebrates Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Loss to Eagles on Social Media

A lot of Cincinnatians are happy with the result.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) argues with a referee after taking a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) argues with a referee after taking a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is a happy camper after Kansas City lost to Philadelphia 40-22 on Sunday night.

He posted a photo edit of the Eagles beating up the Chiefs and the Bengals looking on in enjoyment. Check out the post below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric

Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award

'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week

Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?

Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals

The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+