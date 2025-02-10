Look: Ja'Marr Chase Celebrates Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Loss to Eagles on Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is a happy camper after Kansas City lost to Philadelphia 40-22 on Sunday night.
He posted a photo edit of the Eagles beating up the Chiefs and the Bengals looking on in enjoyment. Check out the post below:
