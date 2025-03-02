Los Angeles Times Sticks Bengals With Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan in First-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer dropped a 2025 NFL mock draft recently that had the Bengals selecting a wide receiver at Pick 17.
Cincinnati took Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan with their first pick.
"The Bengals future of Tee Higgins is murky. Cincinnati needs to keep the cupboard stocked for Joe Burrow," Farmer wrote.
McMillan is the consensus big board's top receiver in the draft and seventh-best player overall. He is widely projected to go in the top-10 picks this April.
