NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Has Bengals Selecting Texas Cornerback Jahdae Barron in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his second NFL mock draft of this cycle and he has the Bengals selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at Pick 17.
"I’m sure the Bengals would consider a defensive tackle here, but Barron is too good to pass up," Jeremiah wrote. "Also, there will still be talented DTs available when Cincinnati is on the clock in Round 2."
Cincinnati needs help all over its defense and Barron could be a solid option. He is ranked 26th on the Consensus Big Board and third among cornerbacks. It's a rare pick outside the trenches for then Bengals this mock season.
