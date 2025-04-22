All Bengals

PFF Slots Offensive Weapon Omarion Hampton to Bengals as Surprise First-Round Pick

Cincinnati holds the 17th pick on Thursday.

Russ Heltman

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (RB09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus dropped one surprise option for each NFL team in the first round of the draft this week. Cincinnati linked up with one of the top running backs at Pick 17: North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.

Dalton Wasserman noted Cincinnati's lacking rushing totals from last season as a reason for the wild-card pick.

"Cincinnati ranked 27th in team rushing grade and 26th in yards after contact per attempt last season, highlighting a clear need for backfield help," Wasserman wrote. "North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a yards-after-contact machine who could provide the Bengals with much-needed offensive balance. With buzz growing around Hampton as a potential first-round pick, Cincinnati could be the team that makes that surprise move."

Hampton is ranked 22nd on the consensus big board and second among running backs behind Ashton Jeanty. It would be a big double down on offensive weapons for a team that needs major help in the trenches.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal

'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players

Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals

Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?

Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?

Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month

Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices

Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses

Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches

Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft

Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit

Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense

Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton

Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee

Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars

Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'

Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks

'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson

Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back

Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+