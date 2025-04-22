PFF Slots Offensive Weapon Omarion Hampton to Bengals as Surprise First-Round Pick
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus dropped one surprise option for each NFL team in the first round of the draft this week. Cincinnati linked up with one of the top running backs at Pick 17: North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Dalton Wasserman noted Cincinnati's lacking rushing totals from last season as a reason for the wild-card pick.
"Cincinnati ranked 27th in team rushing grade and 26th in yards after contact per attempt last season, highlighting a clear need for backfield help," Wasserman wrote. "North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a yards-after-contact machine who could provide the Bengals with much-needed offensive balance. With buzz growing around Hampton as a potential first-round pick, Cincinnati could be the team that makes that surprise move."
Hampton is ranked 22nd on the consensus big board and second among running backs behind Ashton Jeanty. It would be a big double down on offensive weapons for a team that needs major help in the trenches.
