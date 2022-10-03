Podcast: The Good, Bad And Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata to breakdown the tape, which includes plenty of discussion about Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, La'el Collins, the defense and so much more!
Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
