Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Among Top 2025 Hard Knocks Options
CINCINNATI — Another round of Hard Knocks in Cincinnati?
Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick listed the franchise among five teams he'd like to see on the NFL preseason show this summer.
Cincinnati made the playoffs both times they were on the main broadcast in 2009 and 2013, but missed the playoffs amidst the AFC North in-season Hard Knocks last campaign.
"The Bengals have been in the headlines this offseason for both the right and wrong reasons,"Kadlick wrote. "While keeping their promise by signing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contract extensions, they remain at a standstill with defensive end Trey Hendrickson. With quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, at the forefront of the franchise, Cincinnati's high-powered offense and drama-filled contract negotiations will be must-see TV."
Cincinnati fits the criteria to get picked as the Hard Knocks team, and it could be the perfect year to feature them after over a decade away from the main program.
Cincinnati lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs during its two regular Hard Knocks seasons.
