Sports Illustrated Names Bengals Wide Receiver Group NFL's Best Entering 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's NFL coverage staff put their minds together to come up with the top teams at each position group in the league. They deemed Cincinnati's group as the NFL's best wide receiver room across all 32 outfits.
Cincinnati just locked in its top two pass catchers through at least 2028 in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"In years past, it was difficult to name the best-receiving corps in the league," the article stated. "It was a no-brainer this year because of how prolific the Bengals’ passing game was in 2024. Chase was clearly the best wide receiver last year, evident by his triple crown as the league leader in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17). But what truly made Chase’s 2024 season special was how helpless he made opposing defenses, including the Baltimore Ravens, who were torched for a combined 457 yards and five touchdowns during two games against Chase.
"Higgins is considered the No. 2 wide receiver for the Bengals, but don’t tell Chase that because he views his teammate as a fellow No. 1 option. It said plenty that Burrow made the media rounds to put pressure on the organization to re-sign both of them. Many teams would have let Higgins walk instead of hammering out expensive extensions for two wideouts. But Cincinnati signed Chase to a four-year, $161 million deal and Higgins to a four-year, $115 million deal. Higgins’s clutch 131-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 was a reminder of how dominant he can be for the Bengals."
The Bengals could get even scarier at wide receiver if Jermaine Burton can figure out his NFL career and become a viable No. 3 option following his tumultuous rookie season.
Andrei Iosivas has maximized his opportunities behind Chase and Higgins—catching 10 touchdowns on 51 career grabs. He's a positive part of this mixture along with Chase and Higgins.
