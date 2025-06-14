All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Names Cincinnati Bengals a Loser of 2025 NFL Offseason

The wide receiver extensions are far back in the rearview mirror.

Russ Heltman

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  The Bengals got deals done with their star offensive players this offseason, but it wasn't enough to keep them off of Gilberto Manzano's losers list for Sports Illustrated.

The festering defensive contract issues are dampening all those good vibes from March.

"The Bengals deserve credit for hammering out extensions for Joe Burrow’s star receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins," Manzano wrote. "But this team did very little to improve the defense and there’s still the possibility of trading edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, one of Cincinnati’s few reliable defensive players. To make matters worse, rookie first-round edge rusher Shemart Stewart hasn’t signed all the necessary paperwork to practice, and the team recently cut veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt. Unless the offense averages 30-plus points per game, this organization might be on the verge of wasting another prime Burrow year."

Cincinnati can put some of these defensive worries to bed by just getting a deal done with Hendrickson and ending the issues with Shemar Stewart in a set first-round pick contract hierarchy.

Alas, things rarely happen quietly, or quickly at Paycor Stadium.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft

Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class

'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup

Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+