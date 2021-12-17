Injury Roundup: The Bengals Will Be Shortedhanded on Sunday in Denver
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on Sunday against the Broncos.
With Riley Reiff on injured reserve (ankle) and Isaiah Prince questionable (illness), Fred Johnson is going to start at right tackle.
Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is also out. The Bengals placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Vernon Hargreaves (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup.
It's worth noting that Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith are both expected to be activated from injured reserve. Waynes will likely start, meanwhile Smith will serve as a backup tackle.
For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Markus Bailey (neck) and Chris Evans (ankle) are both good to go and will play on Sunday. Neither player was listed on the final injury report.
Check out the Bengals' official game status report below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers
Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers
Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23
Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers
Read More
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
All Bengals Staff Shares Picks for Sunday's Game Against 49ers
Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier
Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles
Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes
Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust
Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals