The Athletic Names Bengals Offensive Lineman Seth McLaughlin UDFA to Watch Following 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have a dark-horse roster candidate in its latest crew of undrafted free agents. Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin signed with the team after the 2025 NFL Draft. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner picked him as the UDFA to watch on Cincinnati's roster.
Mclaughlin was arguably the best UDFA available in the class.
"A two-year starter at Alabama, McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State in 2024 and won the Rimington Award (best center in college football) despite tearing his Achilles two weeks before the Michigan game," Baumgardner wrote. "A powerful, agile leader (when healthy), McLaughlin played his best football in Columbus and will have a shot if he can overcome his injury. The Bengals also brought in stout Notre Dame DT Howard Cross III."
It will be intriguing to see how McLaughlin mixes into the offensive line hierarchy over the next few months after playing nearly 2,000 snaps in his Ohio State and Alabama career.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast