Halftime Observations: 'Money Mac' Delivering, Bengals Lead Broncos 6-3
The Bengals could end the day in first place in the AFC North with a win or they could drop to last place with a loss.
Cincinnati has a 6-3 lead over Denver at halftime. The Bengals' offense started slow, but the defense has done its' job.
Here are some halftime observations:
Money
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 3-0 lead. He booted a 58-yarder on the final play of the first half to give Cincinnati a 6-3 lead.
The 58-yarder is the longest made field goal in Bengals' history.
It's safe to say 'Money Mac' delivered in the first half.
He's 9-of-10 on attempts of 50 or more yards this season, which is already a Bengals franchise record. He's just one make away from tying Blair Walsh's (10) for the most made 50+ yard field goals by a rookie kicker in NFL history.
Stingy Defense
The Bengals' defense held the Broncos to just 33 total yards on their first 15 plays. They had three quarterback hits and one sack in the first quarter.
Denver got things going on offense in the second quarter, but they failed to reach the end zone.
Eli Apple is a big reason why. He batted the ball away on what would've been a 35-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton. The Broncos settled for a field goal.
Slow Start on Offense
The Bengals' offense produced just three first downs on their first five possessions.
Joe Burrow completed 8-of-12 passes for 52 yards over that span, but Cincinnati was unable to string together multiple positive plays in a row.
Cincinnati is just 1-of-7 on third down. Burrow has completed 10-of-14 passes for 75 yards.
Right Guard Shuffle
Hakeem Adeniji started at right guard, but he suffered a lower leg late in the first quarter. The second-year lineman returned for one series, but was replaced by rookie Jackson Carman.
Burrow was sacked twice and the Bengals averaged just 3.3 yards-per-carry.
No Penalty?
Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had a late hit on Drew Sample after a short gain late in the first quarter.
Officials threw a flag, before ultimately huddling and picking up the flag. No penalty was called. The Bengals ultimately punted four plays later. Watch the hit below.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They need to get things going on offense. They have 91 yards and four first downs in the first half.
This offense has too much talent to only have three points. They haven't turned the ball over, but they were also unable to string together multiple successful plays.
Their longest gain was a 19-yard pass from Burrow to Tyler Boyd that set up McPherson's 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
The Bengals' defense needs to continue to play like they're playing, but the offense has to get going if Cincinnati is going to escape Denver with a win.
