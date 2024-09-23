Watch: Chiefs Benefit From No Pass Interference After Similar Bengals Situation
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs won on a pass interference call last week, and one again in reverse this time around.
Atlanta was driving to take a late lead on Sunday Night Football, when Chiefs safety Bryan Cook arrived early on a pass breakup, this time no flag popped up on Atlanta's second-to-last drive of the game.
Cincinnati wasn't so lucky last week in an eerily similar bang-bang play that went against rookie safety Daijahn Anthony, leaving them 2.5 games back of Kansas City for the conference lead entering Monday Night Football.
Atlanta got one more chance to punch in a game-winning score but missed their opportunity like the Bengals did on their final possession in Week 2.
