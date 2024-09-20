All Bengals

Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Mic'd Up Against Kansas City Chiefs

It was one of Brown's best NFL games.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) performs an under the bar drill at the Bengals NFL practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) performs an under the bar drill at the Bengals NFL practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had fun-loving offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. don the Mic'd Up duties this past weekend in a tight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out all of the best moments from Brown's afternoon on the road:

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

