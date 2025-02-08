All Bengals

Watch: Tee Higgins Makes Appearance at Local High School Basketball Game

Hanging around town this offseason.

Russ Heltman

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes live on social media after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins made a local appearance on Friday night at the Taft-Aiken High School basketball matchup in Cincinnati.

Check out a shot of the pending Bengals free agent from Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch:

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

