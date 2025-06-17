'Would Allow Him To Walk Away' - Former Bengals Player Solomon Wilcots Discusses Shemar Stewart's Options
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart could return to college as one of his last resorts in the ongoing contract standoff with the Bengals. Former Cincinnati defensive back and current BLEAV in Bengals host Solomon Wilcots is well aware of the situation.
He discussed the possibility on The Opening Drive SiriusXM NFL Radio show. NBC Sports Mike Florio reported the contract issue stems from default language Cincinnati is trying to include in the rookie deal.
“He ended up leaving the mandatory meeting without participating in any on-field drills or activities,” Wilcots said on the show. “In today’s world, where players have NIL money, they have other things that they’ve been able to take advantage of. He could even sign endorsement deals and still be eligible to go back and play in college, which would allow him to walk away from the Cincinnati Bengals. If he were to take that nuclear option, that would be a devastating blow to the Bengals to not have the services of a first-rounder, or a first-round pick."
This would be a disaster for both sides. Cincinnati would have essentially made one clear addition to the rough defense they fielded last season: Defensive tackle TJ Slaton. That's it while assuming they get a deal done with Trey Hendrickson as those talks pick back up.
Stewart would then be able to enter the 2026 draft and guaranteed to not get selected by Cincinnati due to league rules. Still, he'd be entering the draft with no 2025 college game reps due to being ineligible, plus, have all the murkiness surrounding his current college production profile (4.5 college sacks) and headaches from these first few months as a rookie.
A successful antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA to be able to play in college this fall is possible, but not likely.
He needs the reps to get better and the Bengals need as much defensive help as possible. Both sides are incentivized to get him signed before the start of training camp on July 23.
