Joe Burrow Comment's on Bengals' Pedigree: 'We Are Not A Championship Team Right Now'

Will Cincinnati turn things around in time?

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heads for the locker room after the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season with a 41-38 loss to the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heads for the locker room after the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season with a 41-38 loss to the Ravens. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense dropped 38 points on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to win as they stare at the basement of the AFC. Burrow made it clear Cincinnati is not a championship team at 1-4 overall. Sunday marked another day where the defense let this team down through five weeks.

"We're not a championship-level team right now. We're not, I like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now, we are not, and we have to get better."

Cincinnati has no AFC wins through five weeks and is now on a 1-6 stretch in division play. There is time to turn it around, but any chance at making playoffs will have to start with a consistent winning streak soon.

"There's always room to improve," Burrow noted about his play after a five-TD performance. "By no means was it perfect. That's always what I'm striving for. My (I have to play perfect) statement rang true today. Perfect was what was needed, and that's not what we did."

Cincinnati is getting closer to needing perfection is hopes of making a playoff run this season.

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

