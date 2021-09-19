Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Pick Six to Roquan Smith, Bears Cruising Past Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was trying to get his team back in the game in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears. He threw a pick-six instead.
Burrow's streak of 199 pass attempts without an interception was snapped. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned it for a touchdown and gave the Bears a 17-3 lead.
On the following possession, Burrow threw another interception. Cincinnati is in danger of falling to 1-1 this season
Watch the pick-six below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!
You May Also Like:
Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago
Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach
Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd
Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"
Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week
Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve
Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings
Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win
Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings
Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago
Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension
Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings
Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota
Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings
Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals