September 19, 2021
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Pick Six to Roquan Smith, Bears Cruising Past Bengals

Cincinnati is in danger of losing in Chicago.
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was trying to get his team back in the game in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears. He threw a pick-six instead. 

Burrow's streak of 199 pass attempts without an interception was snapped. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned it for a touchdown and gave the Bears a 17-3 lead.

On the following possession, Burrow threw another interception. Cincinnati is in danger of falling to 1-1 this season

Watch the pick-six below.

