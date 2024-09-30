All Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' Win Over Panthers With Four-Word Social Media Post

The Bengals are 1-3 after the win.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to take the field before the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Panthers 34-24 on Sunday to improve to 1-3 on the season.

Joe Burrow completed 22-of-31 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the victory. The star quarterback had a simple message for everyone on Monday following the win.

"One at a time," Burrow wrote on Instagram with a shot video of him putting his helmet on before the game. The Bengals are going to need him to continue to play at a high level if they're going to dig themselves out of the 0-3 hole they put themselves in to start the season.

