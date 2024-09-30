Look: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' Win Over Panthers With Four-Word Social Media Post
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Panthers 34-24 on Sunday to improve to 1-3 on the season.
Joe Burrow completed 22-of-31 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the victory. The star quarterback had a simple message for everyone on Monday following the win.
"One at a time," Burrow wrote on Instagram with a shot video of him putting his helmet on before the game. The Bengals are going to need him to continue to play at a high level if they're going to dig themselves out of the 0-3 hole they put themselves in to start the season.
