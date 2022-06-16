CINCINNATI — Could Larry Ogunjobi return to the Bengals this season?

After tallying seven sacks and making key plays for Cincinnati throughout the 2021 campaign, Ogunjobi agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bears that was ultimately voided when he failed his physical.

The 28-year-old is still on the free agent market. Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com shared some insight about Ogunjobi's future and the possibility of him returning to Cincinnati this season.

"The Bengals know he's out there, but there is the matter of his health, as well as reaching a deal. Still, he's highly regarded around here and his mates would love to see him back," Hobson wrote. "Especially fellow Greensboro, N.C., product DJ Reader, the guy who played next to him at nose tackle. Even new right tackle Alex Cappa is thinking of him. On Monday, he went through the Bengals national media day twice, with No. 66, as well as No. 65, the jersey Ogunjobi wore last year. Just in case."

Reader and Ogunjobi are good friends. If the Bengals were able to bring back the veteran, then their defense would essentially be intact from a year ago.

"Great teammate for sure," Reader told Hobson when asked about Cappa. "Keep the number open and hopefully he'll be back … He has to make the best decision for him."

Ogunjobi visited the Jets, but hasn't appeared to generate much interest. A return to Cincinnati would make a ton of sense for them and for him in his quest to re-establish his value.

Check out Hobson's full article here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok