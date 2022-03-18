Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi Fails Physical With Bears
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical and won't be signing with the Bears.
The veteran reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract earlier this week. Ogunjobi will remain a free agent.
Chicago quickly pivoted and signed defensive lineman Justin Jones according to reports.
Could Ogunjobi return to Cincinnati? It's still probably unlikely, but the chances are better than they were 72 hours ago.
The 27-year-old suffered a right foot injury in the Bengals' win over the Raiders in the playoffs, which could be why he failed the physical.
Read Bears general manager Ryan Poles' comments on Ogunjobi below.
