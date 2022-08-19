Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Linebacker Carson Wells

Cincinnati added a guard on Friday morning.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed free agent guard Nathan Gilliam on Friday morning. 

The first-year player out of Wake Forest has spent time on the Chargers' and Steelers' practice squads. He appeared in Pittsburgh's first preseason game. 

The move makes sense with Jackson Carman expected to miss Sunday's preseason matchup against the Giants after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The Bengals waived linebacker Carson Wells to make room for Gilliam on the 85-man roster.

