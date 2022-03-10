NFL Insider Believes Texans May Pay Part of Laremy Tunsil's Salary in Potential Trade

CINCINNATI — The Texans are expected to make significant changes to their roster this offseason.

From Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks to Laremy Tunsil—Houston could make multiple trades over the next few months.

The Bengals desperately need to upgrade their offensive line and the 27-year-old could help solve their issues in the trenches.

Tunsil is a two-time Pro Bowler and is considered one of the top pass blocking tackles in the NFL.

His contract could keep some teams from trading for him, but Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports believes the Texans would be willing to pay some of his salary to get a deal done.

"The Texans are another team who could continue their recent purge if there is a market for left tackle Laremy Tunsil (they may take eating some salary to consummate it)," La Canfora wrote.

Tunsil's scheduled to make $17.85 million in 2022 ($10 million fully guaranteed) and $18.5 million in 2023.

If the Texans are willing to take on some of that money, then maybe the Bengals would be open to trading the 31st overall pick and maybe more for Tunsil.

It's one of the many ways Cincinnati could bolster their offensive line this offseason.

