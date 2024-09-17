All Bengals

Report: Bengals Signing Veteran Defensive Tackle Lawrence Guy

The Bengals are hurting at this position.

Russ Heltman

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy Sr. (93) blocks Philadelphia Eagles conner back Kelee Ringo (22) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing a veteran defensive tackle to help with shredded depth at that position. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Lawrence Guy is inking a deal with Cincinnati.

The 34-year-old had 38 tackles for New England last season in 17 games played. It amounted to a 45.5 PFF grade across 502 snaps. He has been durable, playing 500-plus snaps each of the past seven seasons.

Cincinnati is hoping to get any of Kris Jenkins (thumb), B.J. Hill (hamstring), or Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) back soon.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

