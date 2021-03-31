Wednesday is a Big Day for LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Chase can cement his status as the top receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — LSU star Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to cement his status as the top wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old will participate in the Tigers' Pro Day.

Chase is one of a few players the Bengals are considering with the fifth overall pick. He needs to have a good showing if he's going to join Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Chase's height, speed and hand-size are important. Is he 6-foot tall? Will he run the 40-yard dash in less than 4.5 (seconds)?

If he performs well, then there's no reason why he wouldn't be taken with one of the top six picks in next months' NFL Draft.

The Falcons, Bengals and Dolphins (picks 4-6) could each consider taking Chase.

-----

-----

