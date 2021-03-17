Would Bengals Be Willing to Trade for Raiders Guard Gabe Jackson?

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need to improve their offensive line in free agency.

They had the worst guard play in the NFL last season. Their right tackle is below average and their franchise left tackle only played 10 games in 2020 due to injury. To make matters worse, their starting center is recovering from a torn ACL.

If that isn't enough, star quarterback Joe Burrow is also rehabbing from a torn left ACL and MCL.

Cincinnati desperately needs to find a way to protect Burrow.

They couldn't reel in Kevin Zeitler and missed out on Joe Thuney in free agency. Instead of signing a proven offensive lineman, should they trade for one?

The Raiders are trying to trade veteran guard Gabe Jackson according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. There were reports that they would release the 29-year-old, but he's drawing interest on the trade market.

Jackson may not be as good as Thuney, but he's a quality player that could help bolster the interior of the Bengals' offensive line.

He didn't allow a sack last season in 1,062 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He did give up two quarterback hits and 26 pressures, but he's a clear upgrade from what the Bengals have had in recent season.

Jackson could likely be had for a day three draft pick. Cincinnati has eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, including two seventh-rounders.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin discussed the possibility of making a trade last week.

"We talk to other teams. We have a pretty good idea of maybe some guys who have been floated on the trade market," Tobin said. "We want to keep as much capital as we can. We think our team needs the capital. I don’t anticipate trading away a bunch of picks this year. But if there’s something that makes sense as we go, we’ll see. If guys are turned loose, we will have had the evaluation done. We’ll be ready to make a call on them and put a price tag on them for us."

Giving up a late round pick to secure Jackson is a no-brainer from a football standpoint.

He only has one-year remaining on his current contract and all $9.6 million of it would count against the cap. That's the hurdle that the Bengals and the rest of the league would have to clear.

There's a chance no team is willing to trade for him, which would likely cause the Raiders to release him. Is that a risk the Bengals should be willing to take?

If Cincinnati did trade for Jackson, then they could negotiate an extension and potentially lower his cap hit in 2021.

Jackson's best skill is pass blocking, which is exactly what the Bengals should be focused on improving. He earned a 69.9 pass blocking grade from PFF in 2020, which was the worst of his career. He earned a 75.6 or better in each of his first six seasons. Even at his worst he's a huge upgrade.

Burrow is the franchise. The bengals have to find a way to protect him.

Trading for Jackson would be a step in the right direction, but striking a deal is much easier said than done.

