2025 NFL Draft Class is Ideal For Bengals in Their Quest to Address Key Need
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to address a plethora of needs this offseason, if there is one area that has to be fixed, it's the trenches.
Cincinnati needs to bolster their offensive and defensive lines. On offense, it's all about the interior. They need better play from their guards. And on defense, they have to find a way to generate more pressure—both on the edge and up the middle.
The good news is one of the strengths of the 2025 NFL Draft appears to be the trenches.
Thirteen of the top 20 prospects on CBS Sports' big board are trench players. It's even deeper than that though, with 21 of the first 36 prospects on their board being trench guys.
They aren't alone. Pro Football Focus has 12 trench players ranked in their top 25.
Now that doesn't mean all of those players will end up being top 40 draft picks. Some of them may not fit the Bengals' vision or may have a poor pre-draft process over the next few months, but one of the drafts biggest strengths appears to align with Cincinnati's biggest needs.
We'll learn more about each guy over the next few months. The Senior Bowl is this week. The NFL Combine is next month. The good news is even if a few guys drop off, the Bengals should have some quality trench options in the first few rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
'Would Be a STEAL for the Bengals' - Is Matt Eberflus an Ideal Target in Cincinnati's Defensive Coordinator Search?
Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search
Bengals Stars Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson Make AP NFL All-Pro Team Following 2024 Season
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast