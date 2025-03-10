All Bengals

AFC North News: Pittsburgh Steelers Eyeing Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers After DK Metcalf Trade

This could change the entire division.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talk during warmups prior to the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talk during warmups prior to the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Aaron Rodgers could be coming to the AFC North.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback "has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union," Schefter tweeted. "The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play."

The Steelers traded for DK Metcalf on Sunday. Adding a proven veteran quarterback that can get both Metcalf and George Pickens the ball would make sense.

It would also completely shift the AFC North. With Myles Garrett signing a long-term deal with Cleveland and Pittsburgh tweaking their offense, the AFC North could easily be the NFL's top division again in 2025.

Schefter also noted that the Steelers are talking to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Cincinnati Bengals. Will they sign Tee Higgins and/or Ja'Marr Chase before the negotiating window opens on Monday at Noon ET?

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach

Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News