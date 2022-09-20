Analyst Says No One Should Panic After Bengals' 0-2 Start

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are off to a a surprising 0-2 start this season. They've struggled to score points (37 in two games), Joe Burrow has gotten sacked 13 times and the defense hasn't gotten key stops late in games.

Despite an ugly start, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr doesn't think it's time to panic.

"Our thesis here is that perhaps Burrow and coach Zac Taylor are still working out individual responsibilities for adjusting protection at the line," Orr wrote. "Meanwhile, Burrow is simultaneously getting used to life without the incredibly dependable blocking tight end C.J. Uzomah, getting acclimated to game speed again and getting used to his completely retooled offensive line. All of this is fixable."

Uzomah's departure might not have much to do with the issues, but Orr is right—the Bengals' issues are fixable.

Burrow is going to start making the right decisions. The re-made offensive line should be better this week against the Jets and even better three weeks from now. These things should happen. How long will it take them to get in sync?

Orr isn't panicking and neither are the Bengals, but a loss on Sunday to the Jets is what nightmares are made of in Cincinnati. Falling to 0-3 on the year would be disastrous for the defending AFC Champions.

Check out his entire breakdown of all seven 0-2 teams here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

