Report: Bengals CB William Jackson III Could Command $15 Million Per Season

Report: Bengals Cornerback William Jackson III Could Command $15 Million or More Per Season

Jackson spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — It sounds like Bengals cornerback William Jackson III is going to get paid in free agency.

The 28-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career. He's arguably the top cornerback on the market and is line for a big pay day according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"William Jackson and Shaquill Griffin sit atop the corner market, and while the sense I get from teams is that they'd love to get them in the $12-$14M range, I suspect they get to $15M. Maybe higher," La Canfora wrote on Monday morning

The Bengals decided not to place the franchise tag on Jackson last week. It would've been worth $15.039 million. Instead, the former first-round pick could end up signing elsewhere. 

The Washington, Seattle, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Carolina, Arizona and Jacksonville are all teams that are in the market for a cornerback. 

It's worth noting that Cincinnati is bringing in veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye for a visit this week

