Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

Cincinnati continues to add veterans to its defensive line room.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Damion Square to the practice squad and released Doug Costin. 

Square is in his eighth season. He's spent time with the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Saints, Bears and Raiders.

He has 120 tackles, seven sacks and nine passes defensed in 100 career games. 

Square spent the season with the Raiders. He had three tackles (one for loss) in the Bengals' 26-19 win over Las Vegas.

Square is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but the Bengals would have to elevate him from the practice squad.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown

Read More

Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Aug 14, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Damion Square (71) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

13 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

5 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a tackle of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22), background, in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Analyzing D.J. Reader's Incredible Performance Against the Titans

7 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) watches a game-winning 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter off the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals won the game 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Duke Tobin Reveals Mindset When Bengals Made Decision to Draft Evan McPherson

8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 461
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals First Look

8 hours ago
Evan McPherson
News

Bengals Pro Shop Shares Bad News for Fans Looking for Evan McPherson Jerseys

18 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

Jan 24, 2022
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

Jan 24, 2022