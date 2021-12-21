Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16

    Cincinnati's linebacker shuffle continues.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve on Tuesday. The second-year linebacker suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's win over the Broncos. 

    He appeared in nine games and finished with 28 tackles this season.

    Cincinnati signed linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Jones has one tackle in two games.

    The Bengals also signed linebacker Tegray Scales to the practice squad. The 25-year-old appeared in four regular season games for the Steelers last season. He's also spent time with the Buccaneers, Browns and Rams. Scales is a Cincinnati native. 

    The Bengals also activated Clay Johnson from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List. 

