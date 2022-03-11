Bengals Not Tendering Defensive End Wyatt Ray
CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't tendering defensive end Wyatt Ray according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That means the 25-year-old will become a free agent. He appeared in 15 games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with 15 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit.
The Bengals could always re-sign him after free agency begins, but they clearly want as much flexibility as possible with clear needs on the offensive and defensive lines.
For more on the offseason, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency
Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency
Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future
Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow
Read More
Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson
Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center
Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals
Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals
Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency
Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams
Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen
'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman
NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals