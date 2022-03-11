Bengals Not Tendering Defensive End Wyatt Ray

The 25-year-old will be a free agent after appearing in 15 games for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't tendering defensive end Wyatt Ray according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That means the 25-year-old will become a free agent. He appeared in 15 games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with 15 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit.

The Bengals could always re-sign him after free agency begins, but they clearly want as much flexibility as possible with clear needs on the offensive and defensive lines.

