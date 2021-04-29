Bengals Pass on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase in NFL Insider's Final Mock Draft

Will the Bengals pass on the chance to reunite Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase?

CINCINNATI — The great debate about the fifth overall pick is about to come to an end with the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday night.

Will the Bengals take Penei Sewell or do they plan on reuniting Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase?

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday night. The Chase train has picked up plenty of steam in recent weeks, but Jeremiah thinks Cincinnati could have a last second change of heart.

"I have been thinking Ja'Marr Chase would be the pick here for a while, with Cincinnati waiting to add offensive line help in the second round," Jeremiah wrote. "It's starting to look like we could see a major run on offensive tackles late in the first round, which could force the Bengals to take Sewell at No. 5."

Will Cincinnati pass on Chase? It would be a surprise at this stage of the game, but anything is possible.

Check out Jeremiah's entire mock draft here.

