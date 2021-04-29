Bengals Pass on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase in NFL Insider's Final Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The great debate about the fifth overall pick is about to come to an end with the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday night.
Will the Bengals take Penei Sewell or do they plan on reuniting Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase?
NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday night. The Chase train has picked up plenty of steam in recent weeks, but Jeremiah thinks Cincinnati could have a last second change of heart.
"I have been thinking Ja'Marr Chase would be the pick here for a while, with Cincinnati waiting to add offensive line help in the second round," Jeremiah wrote. "It's starting to look like we could see a major run on offensive tackles late in the first round, which could force the Bengals to take Sewell at No. 5."
Will Cincinnati pass on Chase? It would be a surprise at this stage of the game, but anything is possible.
Check out Jeremiah's entire mock draft here.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season
Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals