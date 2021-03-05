Bengals Release Center B.J. Finney, Create Extra Cap Space Ahead of Free Agency

Cincinnati acquired Finney from Seattle as part of the Carlos Dunlap trade

The Bengals released veteran center B.J. Finney on Friday morning. The sixth-year veteran appeared in one game for Cincinnati in 2020.

This move isn't a surprise. The Bengals save $3.275 million in cap space for the 2021 season before the new league year starts.

Cincinnati acquired Finney in October in the trade that sent Carlos Dunlap to Seattle.

The Bengals are expected to have anywhere from $43-$48 million in cap space. They could still move on from veterans like Bobby Hart and Geno Atkins to create even more room.

The salary cap for all 32 teams is expected to be anywhere from $180-$185 million.

This is just the start of what should be a busy few weeks for the Bengals and the rest of the NFL.

Free agency begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on March 15.

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook