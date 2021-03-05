NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Release Center B.J. Finney, Create Extra Cap Space Ahead of Free Agency

Cincinnati acquired Finney from Seattle as part of the Carlos Dunlap trade
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Bengals released veteran center B.J. Finney on Friday morning. The sixth-year veteran appeared in one game for Cincinnati in 2020. 

This move isn't a surprise. The Bengals save $3.275 million in cap space for the 2021 season before the new league year starts. 

Cincinnati acquired Finney in October in the trade that sent Carlos Dunlap to Seattle.

The Bengals are expected to have anywhere from $43-$48 million in cap space. They could still move on from veterans like Bobby Hart and Geno Atkins to create even more room. 

The salary cap for all 32 teams is expected to be anywhere from $180-$185 million. 

This is just the start of what should be a busy few weeks for the Bengals and the rest of the NFL. 

Free agency begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on March 15. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard B.J. Finney (71) rests on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Release Center B.J. Finney, Create Extra Cap Space Ahead of Free Agency

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two More Veteran Offensive Linemen Could Hit the Market in the Coming Days

November 30, 2008: The Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh makes a second-quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals 9
News

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Bengals Should Consider Two Players at No. 5

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Bengals Targeting Penei Sewell With Fifth Pick

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24) scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to Contract for 2021 Season

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) prepares to block Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Have Chance to Bolster O-Line Before Free Agency

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Josh Bynes (56) celebrates after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Bynes Bracing For Free Agency, Open to Re-Signing With Bengals