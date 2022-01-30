Skip to main content
Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Leaves Game With Knee Injury

This would be a big loss for Cincinnati's offense.

KANSAS CITY — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. His return is doubtful. 

Uzomah landed awkwardly as he jumped to catch a pass from Joe Burrow with multiple defenders in the area. 

He didn't put any weight on his left leg and spent some time in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. 

Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) smiles after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
