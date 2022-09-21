Skip to main content

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets

Cincinnati is 0-2 this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to New Jersey to play the Jets on Sunday at 1pm ET.

Cincinnati will wear their black jerseys, white pants with black stripes and black socks. The Bengals are 0-2 this season, but they're hoping that these uniforms bring them good luck on Sunday.

Check out the combination below.

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) at the line of scrimmage in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
