Carolina Panthers Trading for New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold
CINCINNATI — Carolina spent all offseason looking for a franchise quarterback and now they have their man. The Panthers are trading for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
They're sending second and fourth-round picks in 2022, along with their 2021 sixth-round pick to New York in the deal.
This gives Darnold a fresh start with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The former third overall pick will have plenty of firepower to work with in Carolina.
Christian McCaffrey is the best player on the team, but Robbie Anderson and D.J. Moore are a dynamic tandem at wide receiver.
The Jets made this move because they plan on taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick later this month. Instead of keeping Darnold on the roster, they got what they could for the 23-year-old.
There was talk about the Panthers moving up in the draft to take a quarterback. Now they can sit back and take the best player available with the eight pick.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals