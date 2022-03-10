Skip to main content

Chargers Trading Multiple Draft Picks to Bears in Blockbuster Deal for Khalil Mack

The three-time All-Pro is headed to Los Angeles.

CINCINNATI — The Bears are finalizing a trade with the Chargers that would send All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack to Los Angeles according to Ian Rapoport. 

Mack, 31, had six sacks in seven games for the Bears last season. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. 

The Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round pick and a sixth-round selection in 2023 to the Bears in exchange for Mack. 

What does this trade mean for the Bengals? It enhances their need to add quality offensive linemen to their roster this offseason.

Cincinnati faced a gauntlet of great pass rushers in 2021 and Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games. 

The Chargers are one of the many teams hoping to overtake the Bengals in the AFC next season. They just paired Mack with Joey Bosa. That instantly becomes one of the best pass rushing tandems in the NFL. 

For more on Bengals' free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) gets into an altercation with Washington Football Team defensive end Will Bradley-King (56) after his hit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FedExField.
News

Cowboys Having 'Active Trade' Talks Involving Veteran OT La'el Collins

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Feb 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold III (76) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Titans Release Pro Bowl Guard Before Start of Free Agency

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) picks up the fumble as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) goes for the tackle during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market, Could Get $10 Million Per Year in Free Agency

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
GM Report

NFL Insider Believes Texans May Pay Part of Laremy Tunsil's Salary in Potential Trade

By James Rapien9 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Top Center in Free Agency

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Address Offensive Line in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 9, 2022
Carson Wentz
News

Colts Trading Carson Wentz to Commanders in Exchange for Multiple Draft Picks

By James RapienMar 9, 2022
Eric Fisher
GM Report

Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Become Free Agent

By James RapienMar 9, 2022