Chargers Trading Multiple Draft Picks to Bears in Blockbuster Deal for Khalil Mack

The three-time All-Pro is headed to Los Angeles.

CINCINNATI — The Bears are finalizing a trade with the Chargers that would send All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack to Los Angeles according to Ian Rapoport.

Mack, 31, had six sacks in seven games for the Bears last season. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

The Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round pick and a sixth-round selection in 2023 to the Bears in exchange for Mack.

What does this trade mean for the Bengals? It enhances their need to add quality offensive linemen to their roster this offseason.

Cincinnati faced a gauntlet of great pass rushers in 2021 and Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games.

The Chargers are one of the many teams hoping to overtake the Bengals in the AFC next season. They just paired Mack with Joey Bosa. That instantly becomes one of the best pass rushing tandems in the NFL.

